Veri-fy: new product inspection platform presented by Share-ify

Share-ify, an industry-leading cloud platform for corporate compliance, food safety, and quality assurance, has announced the launch of Ver-ify, a new solution for companies in the food chain that require product inspections.

Ver-ify assists QC Associates in retail and food service with product inspections at receiving and shipping.

Share-ify’s tenth version features the new Ver-ify platform to assist with quality control, sales, and purchasing teams with easier methods to evaluate the quality of products being received from suppliers.

Whether there are finished goods inspections or materials inspections, Ver-ify helps QC Associates quickly evaluate products for compliance.

The platform can be used to evaluate any product, including categories with USDA grading standards layered with a customer product specification such as fresh produce, meats, poultry, and seafood.

“We are excited to enhance the Share-ify platform with our new Ver-ify inspections tool to help companies more completely assess the performance of products in the supply chain” says Angela Nardone, COO.

“In today’s landscape of food safety requirements, the Ver-ify system will be highly valuable in both the receiving and shipping realms,” she added.

The Ver-ify product inspections platform offers a mobile application integrated into the Share-ify platform which enables companies to more easily and readily evaluate products for adherence to company specifications and commodity grade.

Subscribers can share the information with trading partners to improve transparency and communication. In addition, Share-ify produces scorecards for evaluation of product performance over time by location, vendor, product, or even by inspector.

The platform includes specific features for fresh produce inspections.

The USDA offers over 130 different grading standards for industry use. Each standard may include a grading standard, inspection instructions, and even a visual aid to assist inspectors with the evaluation of products.

Share-ify’s Verify product inspections platform offers ready access to USDA reference material for quick and easy inspector use. For access to documents like the grade standard, inspection instructions, or visual aids, the platform provides easy access to them on the mobile application.

Share-ify is a cloud-based network designed to help companies better integrate with their trading partners and increase functionality. The company works within the Foodservice, Retail, Manufacturing, and US Based International Restaurant Chains.