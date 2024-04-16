Table grape prices spike in US after difficult season for Peru

April 16 , 2024

The latest report from the Peruvian Table Grape Association (PROVID) shows that Peru exported a total of 62,745,826 million boxes of table grapes between July 2023 and April 2024.

The total volume represents a 12% drop in exports from the 71,404,349 million boxes exported in the 2022-23 season.

The main destination for Peruvian table grapes was the United States, accounting for 46% of the total share, with a little over 29 million boxes received.

The white seedless variety, Sweet Globe, was Peru’s main export representing 23% of the total volume with almost 15 million 8.2kg boxes.

The drop in volumes from Peru this season resulted from extreme weather conditions across the main producing regions.

Higher prices and fewer promotions in the US

The drop from Peru, as well as California which reported a final volume for 2023 of 77,110,157 million boxes, 19% less than last year, has not only affected producers but consumers as well.

Peru's low volume followed a difficult season for California as well. Markets have remained tight since California producers were hit by Hurricane Hilary in August. The state ended up producing 77,110,157 million boxes, 19% less than last year, according to the California Table Grape Commission.

The latest National Sales report from the USDA indicates that the price per pound of seedless grapes this week is up 36% compared to the same week last year.

Red and white seedless grapes were the fruit products that most increased their price in the U.S. this week, increasing 48% and 34% respectively in stores.

There was also a 32% drop in store ads that promote fresh grapes this week compared to last year.

The most noticeable change has been in promotions of red seedless grapes, which dropped from 9,629 to 5,164 store ads this year.

With spring underway in the Northern Hemisphere, retailers have shifted specials to focus on local, springtime favorites like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, lemons, and cantaloupes.

