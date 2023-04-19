Hurricane season forecast "slightly below-average"

2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast "slightly below-average"

April 19 , 2023
2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

A top U.S. hurricane forecaster has said it expects the Atlantic  season to be "slightly below-average" with an El Nino weather phenomenon damping the storm outlook.

Colorado State University researchers (CSU) said: "If a robust El Niño does not develop, the potential for an active Atlantic hurricane season still exists."

El Nino is a weather phenomenon that forms from warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific.

The forecasters expect two major hurricanes to develop out of six hurricanes and 13 named storms.

An average Atlantic season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Last year broke a six-year string of above-normal hurricane seasons. CSU had estimated four major hurricanes but only two developed, including Hurricane Ian that spawned 150 mph winds, and hit Florida and South Carolina.

