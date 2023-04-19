Dole to introduce five new chopped salads

With a renewed look and innovative flavors that seek to draw in new generations, produce giant Dole is launching five new ready-to-eat salads.

Roadhouse BBQ, Chophouse Crunch, Hibachi Miso, Everything Caesar and Crunchy Taco, the five new Chopped Kits, will be on supermarket shelves nationally by mid-April.

The company’s latest effort seeks to “amplify the brand’s reputation for pairing Dole lettuces and vegetables with differentiated toppings and unique dressings in new, inspired ways to encourage healthier eating to increase vegetable consumption”.

“This new look is a result of extensive consumer research to direct and validate the design,” said David Austin, VP Product Innovation.

The executive also said that the new packaging is a “bolder, more contemporary stand-out design featuring a larger window to spotlight freshness, quality, and diversity of ingredients.”

“These new Chopped Salad Kit flavors were developed through an extensive R&D process to deliver the popular flavors salad users are seeking and to validate those flavors to ensure they meet customer expectations,” Austin said.