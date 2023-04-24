Export volumes at Port of Oakland increased 13% in March

Export volumes at Port of Oakland increased 13% in March

April 24 , 2023
The Port of Oakland’s March total container volume increased by 11% over February 2023. Overall exports (loaded and empty containers) rose 13% compared to February 2023. Overall imports also rose by 8%. 

Exports

This March marks the first month since November 2020 that Port of Oakland loaded exports have outpaced full imports.  

“Exports are very important to Oakland and it’s great to see an upswing in our total export cargo volume compared to February; we hope to see that continue,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. 

“Meantime, we are focused on the long-range picture, building infrastructure that will make maritime operations at Oakland more efficient and cleaner for years to come,” he added.   

The Port of Oakland is on the road to zero emissions from seaport operations. The Port recently approved a milestone environmental ordinance

Loaded exports dropped 6% in March 2023, with 65,635 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) versus 69,878 TEUs in March 2022. Empty exports declined 29%, registering 26,225 TEUs this March in contrast to 36,832 TEUs in March 2022.   

Imports

Full TEUs continue their downswing compared to March 2022, registering a 23.3% drop, with 125,946 TEU’s handled by the Port this March in contrast to 164,148 TEUs in March 2022.   

This year’s first quarter full TEU volume declined by 20.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022.  

Loaded imports dropped 36%, with 60,311 TEUs transiting the Port, compared to 94,271 TEUs in March 2022. Empty imports rose 34.3%, as 18,097 TEUs passed through the port versus 13,479 TEUs in March 2022. 

