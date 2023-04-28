Pandol Bros. mourns passing of Matt Steve Pandol, Jr.

The family of Matt Steve Pandol, Jr., has announced his unexpected passing at his home in Delano, CA on April 21, 2023. He was 60 years old. Working both separately and in conjunction with his family, Matt worked with the Pandol Family organization and served on the board of directors of Pandol Bros., Inc., in Delano, CA.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Linda; his children Matt, III, Stefanie, and Mark; his mother Lucy Pandol, brothers Louis Pandol; John (Angelica) Pandol; Andrew S. (Beth) Pandol; sister Margaret (Scott) Curtis; mother-in-law Gerry Marcia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father, Matt Pandol, Sr.

Matt Jr. was born June 27, 1962, to Matt and Lucy (Tudor) Pandol. Upon completing his high school education in Delano in 1980, Matt attended Fresno State University, graduating with a degree in plant science. Following college Matt returned to Delano to work alongside his family in their farming/produce marketing businesses in Delano.

In 1994 Matt married his best friend and partner in life, Linda. They established their home in Delano, raising their three children.

He also served on the board of directors for Delano Grape Growers Co-op Winery. Matt was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Delano, and a member of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation, the American Slavonic Club in Delano, and the All-American Slavonic Association of Fresno.

Matt was a consummate farmer, in the fields every day with dirty boots and sweat on his brow. He found his calling in farming and was driven to grow the finest quality product. He would always note that his name was on the box, so the fruit had to be first class. He and his brother Andrew S. worked as a team on the Pandol Farms. Matt cherished and appreciated their close working relationship and time together.

John Pandol, director of special operations and Matt Steve Pandol's brother, notes to FFP: "Friday everything was business as usual. Friday afternoon after a meeting we were all together in the office talking about the grape season, trip plans, shooting, sports, and family events."

"Late Friday night everything changed. There is a big hole in our personal and professional lives. Not since 1981 when Steve Pandol died suddenly at age 51 have we had to deal with a situation like this. However, receiving all the good wishes and condolences is very comforting," said Pandol.

Matt was unassuming in his anonymous generosity to his community, and thankful for his full family life. His greatest joy and utmost priority were his wife and children. He was very proud of his and Linda’s children; he was excited for them as they finished their educations and started the next chapters of their lives. He was confident of their capabilities and in awe of their potential. Matt’s quiet humor, beaming smile, and accepting nature will be sorely missed.

He was taken too soon, but all who knew him will value the memories of our special moments with him.

Services: May 5, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. - St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Delano

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 916 Lexington Street, Delano, CA, 93215; Honor Flight of Kern County, 8200 Stockdale Hwy – Suite M-10, Box 255, Bakersfield, CA 93311; American Slavonic Social Club, P.O. Box 91, Delano, CA 93216.