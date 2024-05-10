Northwest Cherry industry anticipates a fruitful 2024 crop season

Northwest Cherry Growers (NWCG) released its first forecast of the season anticipating a high volume and quality crop thanks to optimal weather.

The warm weather is expected to both improve quality and increase crop volume, the spring weather had aided growers will, according to the update, will end to the buildup of sugars and cell divisions in the fruit.

The organization says it expects 21 million 20-pound box equivalents, or 210,000 tons surpassing the 2023 total harvest of 18.7 million boxes by 12%, according to a May 7 news release from Washington-based organization, Yakima.

Cherry growers in the Northwest will begin harvest relatively early, the first week of June, and expect to ship the fruit to retailers immediately after harvest. Full bloom occurred early April, almost two full weeks ahead of the 2023 bloom window.

The release said retailers won't be enduring a gap in supply between California cherries and Northwest cherries this season.

“The early season volume on the Northwest trees should sufficiently help cherry-focused retailers transition from this year's California crop," the release said. “Between cherries from California and the early June start of harvest in the Northwest there should be ample opportunity for retailers to source cherries all weeks of June and July."

In California, the sweet cherry industry has predicted a crop of close to 10.2 m cartons (18lb equivalent boxes) for 2024. California growers began harvest on 19 April and have shipped just over 400,000 cartons to date.

Thanks to early Northwest season their harvest wont overlap with California's crop.