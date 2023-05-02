Macfrut 2023 to focus on produce industry’s biggest issues

Challenges such as variety piracy, biosolutions and sustainability for medicinal plants, among others, will be addressed in various panels, activities and thematic areas at Macfrut 2023, to be held in Rimini, Italy, from May 3 -5.

The 40th edition of the event has already hit record numbers, with a 25% increase in exhibition space and 50% more foreign exhibitors, according to a recent release.

New participating countries from various parts of the world, such as South America, are set to take center stage during the Latin American Days.

The North Africa industry will be present as well, with numerous participants from Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

China will also be returning after several years of absence with about 30 exhibitors.

Macfrut 2023 will also have more “thematic areas”, including:

A pre-harvest area, with two entire halls dedicated to the latest innovations in the plant nursery sector (Plant Nursery and Varietal Innovation Exhibition).

An event dedicated to blueberries (International Blueberry Days).

A dynamic area dedicated to water saving (Acqua Campus).

Thematic shows on spices and medicinal herbs (Spices & Herbs Global Expo).

A Biosolutions International Event.

“The format of Macfrut is the key to its success, which is what makes it a trade fair unlike any other as it combines business with knowledge and networking. This strategy is well received by medium-sized enterprises in particular, who are looking forward to not only having the opportunity to meet customers and suppliers at this three-day trade fair but also to find out more about innovations in the different segments of the supply chain,” said Enzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut.

FreshFruitPortal.com will be attending Macfrut 2023 in Rimini. If you will be there too, make sure to say hi to us!