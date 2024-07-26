The Regulatory Body for the Protected Denomination of Jerte Cherry Origin (PDO) in Jerte Valley, Spain, said its most recent harvest was "very bad." The organization said they suffered significant economic losses due to abundant rains in April, May, and June, which spoiled large quantities of cherries and picotas.

The president of the Cherry PDO of the Jerte Valley, José Antonio Tierno, said the organization lost 40% of its cherries during early harvest and 70% of its late-maturing Jerte Valley picotas.

In a press release, Tierno explained their concern for the Jerte Valley families.

"It's the second consecutive year that rains have ruined a fundamental part of the campaign. In the first year, farmers could rely on savings, but this year's campaign represents a new blow."

The president explained that the 2024 cherry campaign was severely affected because rains struck at harvest time. The weather caused different varieties to rot and split as they reached maturity.

"Despite the adverse weather conditions, the product that could be salvaged was high quality. The cherries that were marketed were of good size and sweet and flavorful taste," he emphasized.

Europe is the main destination for Jerte cherries.

According to data from the Regulatory Council, 50% of the 22 million kilos harvested were destined for European countries, with the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy being the main destinations.

"The European market is a key player for us. We are concerned that having suffered two consecutive poor campaigns could result in a setback to our image and lead to a loss of competitiveness. Tierno added. "However, we are optimistic and hope that next year the weather will be favorable."