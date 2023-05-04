Italy’s CIV to present variety innovation at Macfrut 2023

The Italian Consortium of Nurseries (CIV) will present its latest apple and strawberry variety innovations at Macfrut fair’s 40th edition, which begins today.

The group will be part of the event’s “International Show of Nursery and Varietal Innovation", a new exhibition area entirely dedicated to these subjects.

CIV is a joint venture between three of Europe’s leading nurseries: Vivai Mazzoni, Salvi Vivai and Tagliani Vivai.

The organization has over 40 years experience working with fruit trees and strawberry plants.

"At this appointment, the CIV will have the opportunity not only to present the latest innovations in strawberries and apples to the main operators in the sector but above all to meet our international Licensees/Partners with whom we have strategic-operational collaborations," said CIV President, Mauro Gross.

On May 4, the Head of Technical Area CIV Marzio Zaccarini will illustrate the main activities of research and development in apple variety carried out by the group globally at the "State of the art and future prospects in genetic improvement in the apple" conference.

And on May 5, CIV Breeders Michelangelo Leis and Jacopo Diamanti will present at the "State of the art and future prospects in genetic improvement in strawberry" panel to discuss the consortium’s work in strawberry varieties that can provide high quality fruits that can be grown with low energy requirements, low labor cost and low environmental impact.