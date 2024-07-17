European apple variety Giga is gaining popularity

Developed in Belgium in the early 21st century, Giga has been winning over consumers since its market introduction in 2024.

Giga was developed and is owned by Belgian breeding company, Better3Fruit. The apple is marketed by Italian consortium VOG, a South Tyrol fruit trading company and the largest apple marketing organization in Europe.

Since its introduction in Italy three years ago, the apple has seen increased sales starting from April and has expanded its presence across all distribution channels.

Italy is the first country where Giga was introduced, and the first apples were harvested in 2022.

The apple, classified as Malus Domestica, is a modern European variety belonging to the Rosaceae family. It was selected for commercial cultivation due to its scab resistance and extended storage capabilities.

According to the organization, Giga can be described as a variety full of texture, flavor, and aroma. The medium-sized apple was developed with the entire chain of producers and consumers in mind, and because it is disease-resistant, it leads to less waste.

Giga will be available until the end of summer due to its long storage shelf life.