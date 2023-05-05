Macfrut 2023 kicks off 40th edition with record numbers

The 2023 edition of Macfrut kicked off on Wednesday in Rimini, Italy with over 1,100 exhibitors from countries all around the world, and FreshFruitPortal.com is covering all details.

The multitudinary international trade fair was inaugurated by Francesco Lollobrigida, the Italian Minister of Agriculture, who highlighted the importance of the food and vegetable sector for the country and called for unity amongst all those involved, who along with the government will continue to grow this important sector for the Italian agri-food industry.

Minister Lollobrigida said, “The development of our industry depends on the protection of a production system capable of removing certain situations that have penalized it in the past. We are coming out of a period in which some certainties we took for granted have proven not to be so, think of the pandemic first and the war in Ukraine later.

We need to put businesses back at the center with concrete choices, with a healthy pragmatism for environmental sustainability that guarantees, at the same time, economic sustainability to ensure social equity.”

Regarding sustainability, the minister highlighted that the term is too often abused in our sector. “Sustainability must not and cannot be only environmental, but also economic. As a ministry, we are making an important effort based on dialogue to create a system that supports agriculture that is truly sustainable in every sense."

One of the main attractions for the 40th edition of Macfrut has been technological exhibitions, with live examples of irrigation machines, packaging, and sorting technology as shown in the video below.

New and returning exhibitors

There are big news this year for Latin America and Africa, and their representatives are happy to be present.

This year a Latin American hall is making its debut at Macfrut where producers, exporters, and associations from Central, South and North America are gathered to promote their products, connect with global buyers and share their experiences through a series of conferences.

"Being at fairs like this is very important for Latin American producers because it brings together many buyers and potential customers from this region of the world. It also gives us the opportunity of advising them on how they can expand their exports to the region," said Max Coello, Director of Pro Ecuador Italy and Trade Commissioner of Ecuador for Italy during a conference offered at the LA conference room.

This year, the event also features an African pavilion with a total of 19 countries, including Egypt, represented by 22 companies promoting their fruits and vegetables, from oranges to potatoes.

“Our main market for Kenyan avocados is Asia, and we are really happy to be in this event showing all the advances that the industry has made and also sharing with the many other African countries being represented,” said Alice Muiruri, Director at Wilmar Flowers Ltd., avocado exporters from Kenya.

Furthermore, China has finally returned to an agri-food fair after the Covid pandemic, and has done so in a big way, with 32 companies.

"This is our first food fair since the pandemic started and we are so happy to be here and help the more than 20 Chinese companies present to expand their markets and connect with new customers in Europe," said Zhao Xuejin, Director of the Division of Laison and Cooperation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.