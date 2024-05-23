Utolithin A, a gut compound that's produced by ingesting pomegranates, berries, and nuts, can have an impact on aging and diseases like alzheimer's.

The compound has been proved to improve muscle function in young animals and the prevention of age-related muscle decline in old-mice.

Urolithin A removes weak mitochondria from the brain and is as effective as Nicotinamide riboside supplement (NAD supplement), plays a key role in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as it actively helps remove damaged mitochondria from the brain.

Researchers don't know the exact amount of urolithin A that's needed to improve alzheimer's symptoms, but the substance is available in pill form as well.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

According to the study, alzheimer's disease is estimated to triple worldwide by 2050. The disease, which affects your memory and bodily functions, is difficult to treat.

Vilhelm Bohr, the Affiliate Professor at the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Copenhagen and was previously Department Chair at the US National Institute on Aging, said that "Even though the study was conducted on mouse models, the prospects are positive. So far, research has shown promising results for the substance in the muscles, and clinical trials on humans are being planned."