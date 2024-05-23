Report shows pomegranates may improve Alzheimer's treatment

May 23 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Report shows pomegranates may improve Alzheimer's treatment

Utolithin A, a gut compound that's produced by ingesting pomegranates, berries, and nuts, can have an impact on aging and diseases like alzheimer's.

The compound has been proved to improve muscle function in young animals and the prevention of age-related muscle decline in old-mice. 

Urolithin A removes weak mitochondria from the brain and is as effective as supplement (NAD supplement), plays a key role in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as it actively helps remove damaged mitochondria from the brain.

Researchers don't know the exact amount of urolithin A that's needed to improve alzheimer's symptoms, but the substance is available in pill form as well. 

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

According to the study, alzheimer's disease is estimated to triple worldwide by 2050. The disease, which affects your memory and bodily functions, is difficult to treat. 

Vilhelm Bohr, the Affiliate Professor at the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Copenhagen and was previously Department Chair at the US National Institute on Aging, said that "Even though the study was conducted on mouse models, the prospects are positive. So far, research has shown promising results for the substance in the muscles, and on humans are being planned."

You might also be interested in


Kroger CFO departs for Costco
India jumps on South Africa’s WTO dispute against EU regulations
Agronometrics Shorts: Despite steep drop in 2023, Peruvian blueberry export outlook remains strong - USDA
USDA Awards $300 Million to diversify export markets
Higher citrus volumes from Southern Hemisphere expected in the US
Mexican Fruit Fly quarantines spread in Texas citrus zones
Peruvian avocado prices 40% to 50% higher than last season
Georgia Ports handled 436K TEUs in March

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands