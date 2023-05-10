South Africa marks 25th anniversary of summer citrus shipments to the U.S.

The South African citrus industry is celebrating the upcoming citrus season as the country marks the 25th anniversary of shipments to the U.S.

Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the Summer Citrus from South Africa group provides Navels, Midknights, Easy Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges.

“We are selling the world's finest summer citrus, and every single person who contributes to our process is a huge part of our success as we ship to the most challenging market in the world”, said Summer Citrus from South Africa CEO Suhanra Conradie.

During 25 seasons, Summer Citrus from South Africa has worked as a “unified entity that has an even more challenging and complex interior with a number of moving parts”, the group said in a statement.

Since the program first launched, it has more than doubled its size and reach, the organization said.

“Every person the the Summer Citrus from South Africa staff are very special, not just to sustain our business but to also to grow and continue to sell the world's finest citrus,” Conradie added.

The group recently held a special meeting celebrating the milestone.