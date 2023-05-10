South African citrus marks anniversary of U.S. shipments

South Africa marks 25th anniversary of summer citrus shipments to the U.S.

May 10 , 2023
More News Top Stories
South Africa marks 25th anniversary of summer citrus shipments to the U.S.

The South African citrus industry is celebrating the upcoming citrus season as the country marks the 25th anniversary of shipments to the U.S.

Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the Summer Citrus from South Africa group provides Navels, Midknights, Easy Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges.

“We are selling the world's finest summer citrus, and every single person who contributes to our process is a huge part of our success as we ship to the most challenging market in the world”, said Summer Citrus from South Africa CEO Suhanra Conradie.

During 25 seasons, Summer Citrus from South Africa has worked as a “unified entity that has an even more challenging and complex interior with a number of moving parts”, the group said in a statement.

Related articles: Hailstorms cause major setbacks for South African apple and pear industry

Since the program first launched, it has more than doubled its size and reach, the organization said.

“Every person the the Summer Citrus from South Africa staff are very special, not just to sustain our business but to also to grow and continue to sell the world's finest citrus,” Conradie added.

The group recently held a special meeting celebrating the milestone. 

You might also be interested in


Orange juice giants sued for $2.5B over alleged price fixing
Spain introduces new mandarin variety
Peruvian citrus exports to rise by 4% in 2023
USDA estimates all citrus categories down for 2022-23
Argentine citrus forecast down significantly in 2023
Peru to reduce citrus crops and opt for more profitable cultivars
Peruvian citrus production could decline from 2025
How to graft your own lemon tree

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands