Camposol inaugurates blueberry packing plant in Sinaloa, Mexico

May 12 , 2023
Camposol has built its first blueberry packing plant in northern Sinaloa, Mexico.

The facility will also offer the service to growers in the area who will be able to pack their products efficiently, at a competitive cost, and with the highest speed.

"The plant was initially designed to pack blueberries, but it can also be adapted to pack other fruits and vegetables such as mangoes, figs, pumpkins, and others," said José Andrés Renovales, Country Manager Mexico.

“Pre-cooling services in state-of-the-art tunnels and storage rooms for finished products. Regarding Camposol, we will continue to ship our blueberries to the United States in the best conditions.

 

Camposol expressed their pride in starting the new blueberry packaging plant with products from Mexican growers in the region and increasing volumes to become one of the most important packing plants of northern Sinaloa. 

FrioPacking, LM Construcciones, and architect Flavio Migliora supported the implementation of this project.

Inauguration

