Fresh Farms debuts “Taste to believe” campaign ahead of grape season

May 26 , 2023
Sonora-based grower and exporter company Fresh Farms is boosting its marketing efforts with its newly launched “Taste to believe” campaign, which focuses both on high quality flavor and experience.

The launch offers a playful and engaging approach to the fresh produce category. Through the campaign's messaging, the firm seeks to “inspire a sense of wonder and enjoyment” in consumers, encouraging them to try new products and discover new flavors. 

To further highlight the quality and taste of their produce, Fresh Farms recently visited the "Las Mercedes" grape field, where the team toured the fields with engineers explaining the process and extra care for the multiple grape varieties.

As the grape season kicks off, Fresh Farms is offering its candy grapes and inviting shoppers to experience their distinctive flavor. 

"We've curated a selection of candy grapes along with a digital brand experience to deepen our connection with our grape lover’s community, delivering a unique fruit-eating experience and authentically communicating the dynamic process behind growing these fantastic grapes”, said Charlie Molina, Creative Director for Fresh Farms. 

Molina added that his team is passionate about delivering the best possible product to customers and “hopes to inspire a sense of adventure and discovery in the world of fresh produce”.

