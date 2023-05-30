Grapa preparing early harvest grape varieties

Grapa, which commercializes the ARRA grape varieties, is preparing for the upcoming season with an array of early cultivars coming from all corners of the world.

In a recent crop report, the firm shared that the ARRA Sugar Drop, a white seedless variety, is looking very good throughout, with “ripening even earlier than usual and reaching high quality”.

The update comes from the Daltex farm in El Minya. With ideal bunch shape and size, the fruit is set to be ready for harvest in the coming days.

“Climate conditions are continuously changing, they have led this season to be 7-10 days earlier compared to last year. Good quality is being achieved, and color varieties are performing very well,” said Ali Shahata, ARRA Egypt Manager for Grapa.

As for red varieties, the first ARRA Passion Fire grapes of the season are already being shipped from Egypt to different markets in Europe, mainly Germany and the Netherlands.

The company’s Mexican crop is slightly late, mostly due to cooler-than-normal weather that resulted in a 10-15 day delay in harvest.

"The season in Sonora, Mexico has just begun, which is unusual as typically the harvest starts in early May. However, these conditions are helping us obtain grapes of a very good size and excellent quality," said Victor Romero, Videxport farm’s technical manager for Grapa.