DiSilva Fruit anticipates strong summer citrus volumes

May 31 , 2023
Massachusetts-based DiSilva Fruit is preparing its navel, mandarin and lemon deals as summer citrus season approaches, with June just around the corner.

“Demand for summer citrus continues to grow. Early indications show a strong season and great opportunities for summer promotions,” said Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit.

The company’s offerings include Mandarins, Navels and Lemons in 3lb and 4lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons. 

Lemons will be available in both 2lb and 1lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons.

Summer citrus season runs from June through October.

DiSilva’s navels come from both South Africa and Chile, while mandarin operations are set in Peru, Uruguay and also South Africa and Chile. Lemons come from groves in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.

DiSilva Fruit is one of the largest wholesalers and custom re-packer of citrus in New England.

The firm has been part of Arrowfarms’ portfolio of growers since 2002, and has over 25 years experience in the citrus business.

