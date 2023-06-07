C.H. Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman as CEO

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced June 6 that its board of directors appointed Dave Bozeman as chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors effective June 26, 2023.

Scott Anderson, who has served as interim CEO since January 2023, will continue in his role until Mr. Bozeman joins the company and will work with him to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Anderson will remain a member of C.H. Robinson’s board of directors.

Bozeman has over 30 years’ executive experience in industry-leading companies and iconic brands across supply chains, middle-mile transportation, manufacturing, digital and customer service to C.H. Robinson.

Bozeman most recently served as vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, and vice president, enthusiast vehicles, for Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, where he oversaw the overall business performance for some of Ford’s most notable vehicle brands.

Prior to joining Ford, Bozeman was vice president, Amazon Transportation Services of Amazon.com, Inc., where he led supply chain optimization for customer delivery across Amazon’s global operations.

Before Amazon, Bozeman served as senior vice president, enterprise systems of Caterpillar, Inc. where he led the global manufacturing for Caterpillar’s mining products.

Jodee Kozlak, board of directors chairman of C.H. Robinson said: “Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles and extensive experience leading high performing teams and cultures to drive results. Dave is the right leader to take C.H. Robinson’s vision forward with his focus on organizational opportunity and enhancing value for our customers and our shareholders by capitalizing on C.H. Robinson’s opportunities as a leading asset-light logistics provider in a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex supply chain environment.”

“It is an honor to be joining C.H. Robinson and to lead the next chapter of such an exceptional company,” Bozeman indicates.

“I look forward to working alongside a strong management team and with talented employees to deliver for our customers and accelerate the next phase of sustained growth and success. I am confident that with C.H. Robinson’s superior global services, people, and capabilities, we will build on a strong existing foundation and execute significant growth opportunities to create lasting value for Robinson shareholders, employees, and the communities and customers we serve,” concludes Bozeman.