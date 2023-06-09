Invasive pest found at Port of Wilmington

June 09 , 2023
Agriculture specialists for U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a rare invasive pest species in a pineapple shipment at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware Online reports.

The discovery was made in late May by authorities, who then notified the importer and proceeded to fumigate the entire cargo, which came from Honduras.

“Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission is vital to our nation’s economic health, and this first-in-port discovery is evidence of our agriculture specialists’ tireless efforts to intercept potentially dangerous invasive pests,” said Eric Kelling, acting port director for CBP’s Port of Wilmington.

The Cleistolophus Viridimargo Champion is a species of citrus root weevil, which feeds on trees and plants causing them to deteriorate.

This is the first time this particular pest  was found at the Delaware port, however in the 1960’s it was first introduced into Florida from Puerto Rico. 

Florida citrus growers still deal with the damage caused by this pest, which according to industry estimates causes around $70 million in losses annually and affects over 100,000 acres of fruit.

