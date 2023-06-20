Oceanside Pole gears up for ripe season with Oppy

The only pole-grown operation west of the Mississippi, Oceanside Pole, in Oceanside, CA, will harvest the season’s first vine-ripened tomatoes at the end of June alongside exclusive marketer Oppy.

Oceanside Pole expects 3.4 million cases of rounds and Romas from its 700-acre California farm, in addition to 160 acres out of Mexico. All the production has the same high standards to ensure product consistency. The unique growing method raises fruit off the ground to improve airflow — and therefore tomato quality — to ripen to its juicy, robust taste, naturally on the vine, then harvested at retail specifications to arrive at precise perfection, Oppy indicates in a June 19 press release.

“Each plant is harvested an average of 18 times, ensuring tomatoes are hand-selected to specific ripeness,” says Senior Sales Representative James Galindo. “We even pick, ship and deliver to retailers within 24 hours, ensuring their shoppers have the exact tomatoes they’re looking for on their shelves.”

It isn’t just the produce aisle that carries Oceanside Pole tomatoes explains Director of Sales and Strategy and Sales Executive Mark Smith, “We’re getting more interest in the foodservice sector than we’ve ever seen before. Unlike other tomatoes, we ship once at peak of freshness and at the color specifications they require. And because of their deep red and firm exterior, clean-slicing and hearty interior and superior taste, it’s an experience unlike any other, resulting in repeat orders all season long.”

Related articles: Haskap berry coming on for Oppy

Recently updating its packing shed and adding a new production line, Oceanside Pole has streamlined its operations, resulting in a smoother process for delivering its top-quality tomatoes. Smith shares that recent off-season rain effectively cleansed the soil and improved overall crop quality. The increased water supply has contributed to a better yield and enhanced product integrity.

The first harvest of roma tomatoes is anticipated in late June, followed by rounds in mid-July. Peak volume is expected from late August through September and October, culminating around the Thanksgiving season.

Oceanside Pole has also made strides in supporting former military members through its veterans program, collaborating with nearby Marine Corps Camp Pendleton to provide civilian work experience to those transitioning out of service. Now with five fulltime retired servicemen helping lead the operation, this program is more important than ever to its success.

Oceanside packs in 22-pound two layers, 25-pound volume fill and 15-pound single layer boxes, returnable plastic containers and a five-pound club pack.

Furthermore, Oceanside Pole’s Brussels sprout season is in full swing, with availability until around July 15.