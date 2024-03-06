Queensland fruit fly outbreak declared in South Australia

A Queensland fruit fly outbreak was announced by the Government of South Australia in Salisbury North, a suburb in Adelaide.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) found six fruit flies in traps. They are now urging residents to follow quarantine requirements, meaning fruit must not leave their properties to prevent the spread of the fly.

The Queensland fruit fly (Bactrocera tryoni), is considered one of the most serious pests for fruits and vegetables in Australia as it is highly invasive and known to infest more than 300 species of fruits and vegetables.

PIRSA Director of Plant and Invasive Species Biosecurity, Nick Secomb, said he was confident that proven control methods would lead to successful eradication – but that it is vitally important the community follow all quarantine restrictions.

As surrounding suburbs of Salisbury North are also affected by the quarantine, the government shares this outbreak map.

“Anyone moving fruit can potentially spread this pest, so it is critical that people within the 1.5km outbreak area follow our advice and do not move any fresh fruit or fruiting vegetables from their properties. This includes giving it away to family, and neighbors and selling it online,” Secomb said.

The pest can have serious economic effects with losses estimated at $300 million. Quarantine areas can result in control and loss of production, added costs to postharvest treatments, ongoing surveillance, and loss of or limited access to domestic and international markets, according to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development of Western Australia.

To help break the fruit fly life cycle, the entity suggested :

making sure gardens are tidy

picking up any fallen fruit off the ground

removing any unwanted fruit from trees and placing it in a green bin.

“We have a strong success rate of eradicating fruit flies and we want to keep it that way, but we need residents to follow our advice and help us by giving easy access to their yards,” Secomb said.

If no further wild flies or larvae are detected, PIRSA anticipates the quarantine in Salisbury North will be lifted later this year.