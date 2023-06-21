Ciruli Brothers win Supplier All-Star Award

Arizona-based mango grower Ciruli Brothers was honored with the Supplier All-Star Award, awarded by Whole Foods Market.

The retailer selected the honorees from across all departments, including fresh produce, seafood, and grocery.

“Ciruli Brothers is both honored and humbled by the Supplier All-Star Award,” says Chris Ciruli, COO.

The honorees are recognized for their contributions in 2022 and include supplier brands who have been working with Whole Foods Market ranging from two- to twenty-eight years.

“We are proud to recognize this dedicated group of suppliers and the work they do to serve our customers, advance our mission and propel the industry forward every day,” indicates Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Whole Foods’ chief merchandising and marketing officer.

Related articles: Mexican mango shipping in full swing

The 2023 supplier awards are in their eleventh year.

“Whole Foods Market has been a valued partner for almost two decades. Through dedication and collaboration, we have achieved growth in the mango category with our Champagne mango program, which is based on our commitment to excellent quality and service,” Ciruli adds

In partnership with Whole Foods Market, Ciruli Brothers is introducing a Champagne mango label featuring the Whole Foods Sourced For Good seal.

Formerly the Whole Trade Guarantee, the Sourced For Good seal allows Whole Foods customers to recognize products that support responsible sourcing practices, the growing communities, and its workers.

The new label will be available at participating Whole Foods Markets starting this month.