March 13 , 2024
Spain and Morocco strawberry fight could end in court

Tensions continue between Spain and Morocco over imported strawberries, with Moroccan entities now threatening lawsuits over damage to the country's reputation.

The European Commission’s Rapid Alert System Feed and Food (RASFF) published a notice from Spain on March 4 over Hepatitis A detected in Moroccan strawberries. The notice was the second alert Spain has issued over Moroccan strawberries this year. The first notice was made on Feb. 14 over Norovirus genotype II detection. 

Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture and its food safety agency, ONSSA, have denied reports from Spain regarding the safety of its strawberry exports. 

Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture responded Sunday, calling the Hepatitis A alert false and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Moroccan agriculture. The ministry said it immediately opened an investigation after Spain issued the notice. ONSSA reported its own laboratory results came back negative for Hepatitis A.

“The Ministry reserves the right to take legal measures against the disseminators of this false information, and to fight against the various sources that spread false rumors about our national agricultural products,” the ministry wrote Sunday.

The Moroccan Confederation of Agriculture and Rural Development (COMADER) has also threatened legal action over Spain’s characterization of its strawberry exports. Morocco World News reported that COMADER is investigating the alleged destruction of Moroccan strawberries in recent days by Spanish farmers.

