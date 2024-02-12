European Commission halts new pesticide regulation

After several weeks of farmer protests in France, Germany, and more recently, Spain, the European Commission decided to withdraw the new pesticide regulation proposed in 2023.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed that the decision was taken in an attempt to reconcile with the sector, as stoppages and roadblocks are currently having a detrimental effect to the economy of EU countries.

"And only if we achieve our climate and environmental goals together will farmers be able to continue to make a living. Our farmers know this very well and we should trust them more," she said.

In November last year, the plenary of the European Parliament rejected the idea of halving the amount of pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides used in the Union.

The proposed regulation originated in 2022, and envisaged member states setting their own national reduction targets within parameters to ensure that EU targets are met.

"Farmers need a worthwhile business case for taking action to improve nature; we may not have presented it convincingly," von der Leyen added.

That regulation on the sustainable use of plant protection products had the backing of the House Environment Committee, however, it caused widespread opposition from European farmers' unions.

Although the cancellation proposal has already been submitted to the committee, the EU member countries will make the final decision.