Costa Rica calls to stop illegal pink pineapple cultivation

The National Chamber of Pineapple Producers and Exporters (CANAPEP) is urging Costa Rican authorities to take immediate action to sanction the illegal planting of pink pineapples, which has been detected in the Huetar Norte region.

According to CANAPEP, such irregularities could have legal consequences due to the commitments signed by the country to guarantee the Intellectual Property Rights in the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the U.S. (CAFTA) and the Association Agreement between Central America and the European Union (AACUE).

Two decades ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) granted Fresh del Monte, a CANAPEP associate, permission to carry out research and development of the Pink Glow variety.

The exclusive approval was granted after complying with the corresponding protocols, including intellectual property registration, production and export permits, as well as biosafety measures.

CANAPEP believes that, if nothing is done, this could affect the future investment that companies could make in the country for research, innovation and development.

That is why the organization has also requested that Foreign Trade authorities consider withdrawing the country brand "essential Costa Rica" to those companies that have violated the legislation by illegally planting this new variety.

The entity is also requesting that the State Phytosanitary Service (SFE) implements quarantine measures for those plantations and farms where it is suspected that it has been planted illegally.