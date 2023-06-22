USDA accepting applications for Chile agribusiness trade mission

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for a trade mission to Santiago, Chile, during the week of September 25-29.

U.S. agribusinesses will participate in business-to-business meetings with potential importers from both Chile and Peru. The trade mission will coincide with the USDA-endorsed Espacio Food and Service trade show, Chile’s major food show and a significant gateway to the Latin American market, offering additional networking opportunities for U.S. participants.

“This year we are celebrating the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Chile diplomatic relations and today Chile and the neighboring Peru are some of our key trading partners, representing the second and third largest agricultural markets in South America,” says FAS Administrator Daniel B. Whitley. “With the Espacio Food and Service trade show taking place at the same time, the upcoming trade mission to Santiago provides a unique opportunity to expand U.S. agricultural exports to Chile and Peru even further.”

In addition to conducting business-to-business meetings, trade mission participants will also have an opportunity to receive detailed market briefings from FAS staff and local and regional industry experts.

The event will include receptions and other opportunities to network engagements with USDA leadership, and relevant site and retail visits in Santiago and the surrounding area.

Total agricultural exports to these markets have grown significantly since the establishment of the Chile Free Trade Agreement and the Peru Trade Promotion Agreements and exceeded $2 billion in 2022.

Between January and April 2023, U.S. agricultural exports to Chile increased by 4% year-on-year. The region offers a modern and dynamic food retail sector as well as relatively high per capita income and purchasing power. Strong opportunities exist for exporters across many sectors, including but not limited to:

Alcoholic beverages

Animal protein

Cheese

Consumer-oriented products

Dog and cat food

Ingredients for processing

Tree nuts

Wheat

To apply, complete the Santiago, Chile Agribusiness Trade Mission Application. The deadline to apply for the Chile trade mission is Wednesday, July 5th.