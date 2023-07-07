Piura mango exports to Europe hindered

Piura mango exports hindered by lack of flowering

July 07 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Piura mango exports hindered by lack of flowering

One of Peru’s main producing regions, Piura, is facing complications, with mango crops showing no sign of flowering as of the end of June, Agraria.pe reports. 

Producers are warning that December exports to Europe would be virtually non-existent if the situation continues.

Mango trees are currently being treated with inducers, but with no major results so far. A better response is expected towards the end of July. 

Otherwise, January exports would also be at risk.

As of July 1, the Kent mango crop showed no flowering, and it is estimated that less than 1% flowering has occurred throughout the valley during June.

Milton Calle, director of Exotic's Producers & Packers, warns that, as a consequence of this scenario, there will be "zero fruit in November and almost no shipments to the European market in December".

Related articles: U.S. continues Latin American mango supplies

It is expected, he adds, that throughout July the trees should  respond to chemical inductions, but so far the results have been negative. 

On the positive side, temperatures improved somewhat, with lows in the final week of June around 66°F, while highs reached 90°F.

However, the first vegetative loads produced erratic and isolated blooms. Depending on bud conditions, a response is expected towards the end of July.

"The December crop is seriously compromised, as well as January shipments to Europe," Calle says.

You might also be interested in


Freshfel warns EU on pre-cut produce marketing standards
SanLucar bringing Canary papayas to Europe
Europeans are still consuming fewer fruits and vegetables than recommended
First shipment of Peruvian dragon fruit arrives in Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands