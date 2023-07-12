British Columbia cherry producers concerned about late and cheap U.S. fruit

Canadian B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association (BCFGA) is urging British Columbians to buy locally grown cherries to help cherry producers fight against the low price of fruit still coming in from south of the border, alleging that American cherries are being dumped in its market.

Farmers are claiming that American fruit is flooding the market with low prices, hurting their revenue, according to Global News. The price that B.C. growers are getting for their product is only covering the cost of packers and pickers.

B.C. cherry season goes on until the end of August, a relatively short window to make a profit.

Glen Lucas, DCFGA general manager tells Global News: “It's not something that we’ve seen before, California cherries, Washington state cherries, and B.C. cherries all being sold at the same time.”

He adds that cherry producers are basically doing their job for free, barely being able to pay for labor costs.

BCFGA has taken measures as a first step to an anti-dumping trade action by requesting the Canadian border services agency to monitor the pricing and quantities of imported cherries.