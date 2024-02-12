Jaguar Mangos back for a second season

Jaguar Mangos made a strong debut last mango season and is back and ready to make its way to retailers across the U.S. with the rollout of Splendid By Porvenir's "Save the Jaguar" program. Supplies of Jaguar mangos are anticipated to be available by mid-March.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Splendid By Porvenir took a big leap by kicking off the second phase of the "Save the Jaguar" campaign, making the first donation towards the jaguar conservation program led by three non-profit organizations: Animal Karma, Proyecto Jaguar, and the protected area Meseta de Cacaxtla.

"Save the Jaguar" is Splendid's social responsibility campaign focused on jaguar conservation in North America. Thanks to the sales of Jaguar Mangoes, Splendid was able to make a donation towards the "Jaguar Conservation Program" in Meseta de Cacaxtla, a protected area located in the Northwest of Mexico, Sinaloa, spanning 123 thousand acres and currently home to an active population of 11 jaguars. This area also doubles as a breeding ground. Given its strategic location, Meseta de Cacaxtla acts as a natural bridge for the species and its repopulation in northern Mexico and the southern United States.

Rodrigo Nuñez, director of Proyecto Jaguar, stated, "People link jaguars with the jungles of southern Mexico, Central, and South America, but an environment like this in Northern Sinaloa is loaded with various feline species. Not too long ago, there were doubts about the existence of jaguars in Sinaloa, but thanks to everyone's efforts, we have spotted a significant population, kickstarting our conservation program."

Daniel Ibarra, president of Splendid By Porvenir, could not contain his excitement during the donation, saying, "No doubt, this marks the kickoff of a major project. I am a big wildlife fan and understand how crucial these efforts are to keeping ecosystems thriving. Because of our involvement in this program, I was updated on the protected area I did not know much about until now, and I am happy to say how proud I am to support it."

The funds donated will go toward population counts, registrations, and fitting GPS collars on the jaguars to monitor and track them in the area, ensuring their care and protection.

Splendid invites others to join forces with its Jaguar Mango campaign and states “Together, let's continue to safeguard the magnificent jaguar in North America.”