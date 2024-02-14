Global organic cultivation shows sustained growth

Global organic farming area increased by over 49 million acres in 2022, reaching more than 237 million acres worldwide. Similarly, the number of organic producers also saw a significant rise, surpassing 4.5 million.

Global sales of organic food are also on the rise, reaching nearly $14.4 billion in 2022, according to the latest figures and the statistical yearbook "The World of Organic Agriculture", which is being published for the 25th time this year.

The annual survey on global organic agriculture is supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Sustainability Fund of Coop Switzerland, and NürnbergMesse, the organizer of BIOFACH trade fair.

By the end of 2022, 237 million acres were under organic management, representing an increase of 26.6% or 49 million acres compared to 2021.

Australia showed tremendous growth, adding over 42 million acres. The nation remains the country with the largest area of organic agriculture at 130 million acres, followed by India, the new number two (11.6 million acres), where the area also increased significantly.

The organic farming area increased on all continents. Over half of the organic area is in Oceania (130 million acres), followed by Europe with 45 million acres and Latin America with 23 million acres.