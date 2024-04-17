USDA Foods webinar: Want USDA to buy your food product?

Press release (USDA Agricultural Marketing Service)

The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Commodity Procurement Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) invites you to join a webinar discussion to learn about the USDA Foods Programs and “How to Get Your Product Considered.” Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) will provide a step-by-step outline of the key criteria that must be met before a vendor submits a request. AMS will discuss the process and timeline to add a new food to the Foods Available List (FAL).

FNS administers the USDA Foods Programs and oversees the FAL. AMS works with FNS to purchase a pre-determined list of USDA Foods products. If your product is not purchased by USDA, this webinar is for you. FNS considers several factors before adding new foods to the FAL. The process is extensive and requires collaboration and coordination with multiple stakeholders. Not all products end up being the right fit for USDA Foods and this webinar will equip vendors with the tools and knowledge they need to conduct a self-audit of their product for compatibility with USDA Foods.

The FREE webinar will take place April 18, 2 - 3 p.m. ET. Registration is required and space is limited. Once you register using the links below, you will be provided the opportunity to submit questions in advance.

Register online here.

If you have questions about the registration process, contact Andrea Lang or Diana Dau David at NewVendor@usda.gov.

Related articles:

Farming data and USDA resources for 50 US states available online

USDA announces $40.5 Million in grants to support domestic organic products