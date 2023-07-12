Oppy honors founder on 165th anniversary

The history of OPPY dates back to nearly a decade before Canada became a country, when four immigrant brothers opened Oppenheimer Bros. & Co. on Vancouver Island, providing supplies to fortune seekers drawn by the gold rush.

Today, commonly known by its nickname Oppy, the leading global fresh produce company celebrates its 165-year legacy delivering quality fruits and vegetables to customers worldwide.

The occasion coincides with David Oppenheimer Day, celebrated on July 12 in Vancouver, BC. This day serves as a tribute to one of Oppy’s visionary founders, who set a precedent for the company's enduring success, and went on to serve as the city’s second mayor and is credited with establishing much of its infrastructure. Oppenheimer's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence continue to inspire Oppy's operations and values to this day.

With Oppy for over a quarter of its history, Chair, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson expressed his gratitude on this momentous occasion, “We are proud to celebrate our 165th anniversary, an incredible milestone that exemplifies Oppy’s longevity and enduring success.” Anderson was hired by Oppenheimer descendant David Godfrey Oppenheimer back in 1975, just seven years after the company’s perishables department spun off into its own company.

“This year is doubly meaningful as we also reflect on our 20-year promise, expect the world from us — the driving force behind Oppy’s pursuit of delivering the finest produce from around the globe while exceeding expectations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team, and our customers and partners for their unwavering support and trust in Oppy. There is much to celebrate and much to be proud of, but as always, we are steadfast in our focus on the future as we navigate today’s dynamic environment. Our adaptability sets Oppy apart and brought us to these two key milestones in our history,” says Anderson.

He notes that while Oppy has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry and consumer demands, it’s been the result of deliberate strategy rather than mere luck. The company is recognized for its approach too, recently awarded Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 22nd time, BC’s Top Employers and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture in 2023.

As Oppy embraces its 165th anniversary, the company says it remains focused on delivering exceptional product experiences, fostering strong partnerships, and driving sustainable practices that benefit both people and the planet.