Agrovision celebrates 10th anniversary

Agrovision, one of the world’s fastest-growing producers and year-round suppliers of premium superfruits and with 100% vertical integration, announced that it is celebrating its 10th year as a company.

In just a decade, Agrovision has become the third-largest grower of blueberries in Peru, capturing the leading position in the global premium blueberry market. The company is also the principal exporter of premium Jumbo blueberries to North America and a primary blueberry exporter to China.

Innovation

In 10 years, Agrovision has established the largest strategic farming operations for premium varietal blueberries in the U.S., Peru, Mexico, and Morocco, establishing immediate access to major consumer markets, worldwide. Its global farming footprint, with complementary harvest seasons, supports year-round supply while advanced agricultural technology brings to market new premium berry varietals that offer a reliably higher quality.

“By identifying specific global microclimates that align with new superfruit genetics, Agrovision is providing the market with more resilient fruit, a higher level of supply certainty, and less complexity,” says co-founder and executive chairman Steve Magami.

Providing a "Better Berry"

Agrovision has invested more than $350 million in its operations in the last six years, with plantings of premium varietals accelerating each year. Fiercely independent, the company is executing its next phase of growth with expansion planned throughout Asia as it advances its vision of becoming the world’s leading supplier of superfruits.

Agrovision partners with leading breeders to develop a broad portfolio of premium varietals to elevate the experience of eating berries and grow consumption; its technology partners are leaders in next-gen agriculture, AI, and automation, and merge precision farming technologies with craftsmanship to reliably yield higher quality, superior taste, crunch and size, with resource efficiency.

Its newest offering for the European market, the award-winning new Pink Star® raspberry, is now being grown in Morocco and Mexico. The result of more than 100 years of breeding experience, Pink Star raspberries offer unparalleled flexibility in production, consistent supply, superior size, and an exceptional “firm and melting” taste, paired with a long shelf life.

Agrovision markets its Jumbo large-size, hand-selected fruits to consumers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia under The Fruitist brand; and to consumers in China under the “Big Skye” (Mei Yi Li) labels

Commitment to Responsible Business

Agrovision’s sustainability strategy follows a three-pronged model: increase the biodiversity of ecosystems and ecological functioning in the regions in which it operates; mitigate climate change; and improve the quality of lives of the local population and communities.

For its efforts, Agrovision has been recognized with multiple awards and distinctions. The company is proud to be aligned with 11 of the 17 UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and to have earned the most prestigious certifications.