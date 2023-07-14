Zespri appoints new North America chief

Zespri has announced the appointment of Darren LaMothe as the new general manager to oversee North American operations.

The company says that LaMothe has established himself as an integral member of the Zespri leadership team for the past four years developing the supply chain team in North America and Europe with supply chain reset efforts resulting in continuous improvements and standardization.

LaMothe will assume the responsibilities from Dan Riley who served as general manager since early 2021.

“We are excited to support Darren as the general manager as he transitions from his outstanding efforts managing and improving our supply chain program. His business acumen and people-forward mindset will be vital as we continue to expand our business,” states Linda Mills, Zespri’s acting president, Europe and North America.

Prior to his successful tenure at Zespri, LaMothe had 18 years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods, technology, and fresh produce across different roles at organizations such as PepsiCo, Syncreon (DP World Company), and Procter & Gamble.

LaMothe holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and recently graduated in 2023 from the University of Arizona with an MBA in Finance. He holds certification as a Supply Chain Profession (CSCP), planning & inventory manager (CPIM), and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

“I am excited for this new opportunity within the organization,” explains LaMothe. “We have a great team in place, and together, I look forward to building upon Zespri’s success as the #1 fastest-growing fruit. I am also excited to work with our retail and distributor partners to continue our successful trajectory of growing the category by providing the best-tasting kiwifruit to consumers.”