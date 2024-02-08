Zespri lays out plans for "promising" 2024

Zespri announced it ended the 2023 season as the #1 selling kiwifruit brand for the fourth straight year. Zespri’s top selling SunGold, TM seems to be a consumer favorite, generating double-digit growth in both dollars and volume helping to solidify Zespri's position in the market.

Zespri has helped propel the kiwi category, outpacing the total fruit department growth rate by +7 points.

“Ending the season with positive sales results is always rewarding,” explains Darren LaMothe, Zespri’s general manager, North America. “Our success is attributed in part to our distributors and retail partners, and we would like to thank them for a successful season as we look forward to planning the new season

in May.”

In 2022-23, the company supplied 183.5 million trays of Zespri Green, SunGold, and RubyRed kiwifruit to consumers in more than 50 markets. It reported global operating revenue of $4.22b.

The synergy between Zespri’s marketing efforts and in-store placement helped drive retail sales of Zespri’s SunGold Kiwi. Zespri’s “Taste the Obsession” consumer campaign generated over 1 billion impressions and distributed 2.5 million samples igniting a trial for this fruit.

Additionally, retailers built large prominent merchandising displays with placement in the produce department. Retailers continued to see strong sales increases with the prominent positioning of in-store displays, which resulted in a +$6MM in sales compared to a year ago.

The Zespri System, the integrated production and distribution system used to deliver the kiwifruit to consumers, is one of the foundation blocks of the Zespri brand. It is the culmination of many years of scientific, technical, and practical developments and uncompromised commitment from orchard to point of retail sale.

New Season

Zespri Growers, Jeff and Shirley Roderick state, “Our passion and care for the land produce the best-tasting fruit that we’re proud to share. It’s been a positive growing season so far with great weather conditions and we’re expecting a good yield and a great-tasting crop this year.”

Zespri is currently planning a new consumer marketing campaign and merchandising opportunities to start another new season off strong and fuel its growth.

The company’s goal is to help drive global consumption of fruits and fresh produce by providing a delicious and nutritious fruit that aligns with consumers’ growing health and wellness needs. Moreover, these important healthy decisions start in the store.

“We are eager to work with retailers to build customized programs introducing shoppers to the kiwi category and continually drive incremental sales for the department,” states LaMothe.

The New Zealand-based kiwifruit producer and exporter recently announced a relevant leadership transition as former CEO, Dan Mathieson departed the company for berry giant Driscoll's. The company has yet to announce a replacement for Mathieson.