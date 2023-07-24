Port of Oakland container volume down

For the Port of Oakland, CA, June’s container volumes saw almost a 27% decrease year-on-year. However, improved conditions point to future growth, according to a recent release.

Marine terminal operators at the Port of Oakland moved 120,433 20-foot container equivalent (TEUs) in June 2023, compared to 163,901 TEUs in June 2022.

Imports dropped close to 31%, with 66,295 TEUs handled, in contrast to 95,530 TEUs in June 2022.

As for exports, the segment experienced a 21% decline from 68,371 TEUs in June 2022, with 54,138 TEUs transiting port facilities.

Due to the uncertainty of labor negotiations between the International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), importers have continued to redirect cargo to East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.

“Although cargo has begun to return to the West Coast, weak consumer demand and high inventory levels continue to be headwinds to volume recovery,” says Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.

The executive adds that they expect that operational improvements, as well the post-pandemic return to normalcy, along with the settlement of labor contracts creates “an opportunity to gain a greater market share of containerized cargo.”

Ships are now spending 24-48 hours in port on average, which is comparable to the pre-pandemic average stay at Oakland.

U.S. agricultural exports continue to be a steady export commodity for Oakland.