Malaysia mega-port begins construction

A new facility in Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) in Malaysia has officially begun construction, Port Strategy reports, kicking off the first of 42 months of work. The $3.15 billion investment is expected to become a key hub for international trade.

The development will include a new tank storage, shipyard, heavy industry fabrication yard, cargo area, wharves, and warehousing facilities.

The port is located on the Straits of Malacca, Malaysia, at the crossroad of major shipping routes, linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“The groundbreaking ceremony is a historic milestone for Kuala Linggi International Port, a significant step forward in our mission to become a world-class maritime hub,” said executive chair of KLIP, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Noormustafa Kamal Yahya.

The project is expected to create around 10,000 new job opportunities, for which KLIP has China Harbour Engineering Co. (CHEC) a $159.5 million contract.

CHECH is an engineering contractor and a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). It provides infrastructure construction, such as marine engineering, dredging and reclamation, road and bridge, railways, airports, and plant construction.

Additionally, the new facility will implement green technologies and sustainable practices, as well as real-time tracking to reduce turnaround times.