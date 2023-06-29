Global pear production down 3% in 2022-23

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is projecting a 3% decrease in world pear production for 2022-23, according to a recent report.

Global yields are forecast to slip 740,000 tons to 23.7 million, as a recovering EU crop is more than offset by weather‐damaged supplies in China.

EU production is projected up 240,000 tons to 2.1 million on good growing conditions in the Netherlands.

Orchards in Italy are recovering from last year’s snow, frost, and cold temperatures, with improved yields expected.

Global exports are also expected to ease down to 1.7 million tons on reduced shipments from China.

Related articles: Hailstorms cause major setbacks for South African apple and pear industry

Production in the U.S. is estimated to remain flat at 583,000 tons as gains in California from good weather are offset by cold weather reducing sizing and volume in Washington and Oregon.

U.S. exports are expected to decrease by 11,000 tons to 100,000 as high prices and inflation temper demand in Mexico, one of the top pear markets.

Pear imports into the U.S. are expected to remain flat at 70,000 tons, as higher early‐season shipments from China and South Korea offset reduced supplies from Chile.

Planted areas in Chile have decreased nearly 20% since 2019-20 as growers struggle to diversify markets for lesser‐known varieties such as Abate Fetel.

As for South Africa, production is forecast down 36,000 tons to 470,000 due to hailstorms. With this, yields will be returning to normal levels in 2022-23 following last year’s record crop.

Despite lower output, South African exports are projected down only 12,000 tons to 275,000 as losses from supplies are tempered by the new market access to China and approval of in‐transit cold treatment for shipments to India.