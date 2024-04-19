The Jacksonville Port Authority announced that beginning May 2024, Ocean Network Express (ONE) will launch its new West India North America (WIN) container service, directly connecting Jaxport with seven ports in Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Egypt.

The weekly WIN service will be operated by a fleet of nine vessels, all operated by ONE.

The port rotation will be Bin Qasim, Pakistan; Hazira, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra in India; Damietta, Egypt; Algeciras, Spain; New York; Savannah; Jacksonville; Charleston; Norfolk; Damietta; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and back to Bin Qasim.

This will be JAXPORT’s first direct container service with each of these seven ports, with Damietta, Jeddah, and Algeciras also serving as major transshipment hubs in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The port said commodities on the service will include perishable food items, as well as retail goods and electronics.

“These new port calls and connections will link Jacksonville to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, attracting more cargo and the jobs it supports to our city and state,” said Jaxpoert CEO Eric Green.

The destinations represent increasingly important markets for U.S. products. India in particular, the world's most populous country with more than 1.4 billion residents, has growth potential for a variety of products and services.

Almonds, apples, and blueberries, among others, are some of the U.S. industries that have already set sights on the country, looking to increase their share in the growing market.

Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers fast and efficient vessel operations with a 47-foot deep-water shipping channel, two-way ship traffic, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers.