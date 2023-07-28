Hass Avocado Board celebrates 10th anniversary of first research publication

As the avocado industry continues to boom in sales and pop culture, Fresh Avocados – Love One Today, a leading science-based resource founded by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB), celebrates its 10th anniversary with news of continued big strides in elevating positive awareness for the health benefits of avocados, a proven driver for stimulating demand in the U.S.

Founded in 2013, Love One Today has focused on reducing purchase barriers by telling avocados’ nutrition story, starting with the benefits of good fats amidst a challenging landscape of contradictory policy opinions.

As registered dietitians are amongst the most influential health professionals when it comes to nutrition, it is especially exciting to see that in the 2023 HAB tracking study analyzing health professional’s attitudes and awareness, 80% of surveyed registered dietitians now recommend avocados as a source of good fat to their clients, reflecting a 25% increase since 2013.

“For ten years, Love One Today has been steadily improving public opinion and advocacy for the nutritional value of fresh avocados because the health benefits are a key purchase driver,” explains Gina Widjaja, senior director of marketing and communications, Hass Avocado Board.

“The impact on demand as well as pop culture, thanks to targeted programs for registered dietitians, validates the approach and prompted successful campaigns focused on physicians and nurses who increasingly want to be more confident advising patients about nutrition. We are driven to keep supporting the industry by moving the conversation from avocados being a fad, party food to an invaluable investment in good health,” adds Widjaja

Love One Today works in partnership with the Avocado Nutrition Center, HAB’s research resource dedicated to discovering and validating the role of fresh avocados in improving human health without bias.

“This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the first publication supported by the Avocado Nutrition Center,” comments Dr. Nikki Ford, senior director of nutrition, Hass Avocado Board.

“After a decade of learning and nearly 50 peer-reviewed publications, passion still runs high to add to the growing body of evidence supporting avocados’ benefits on heart health, weight management, diabetes and healthy living across the lifespan.”

Love One Today is recognized as a leading source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy avocados. The resource provides a robust pipeline of free recipes, educational handouts, and easy-to-follow meal plans on LoveOneToday.com to help health professionals break down the science and further inspire their clients to enjoy avocados every day.

The Love One Today nutrition marketing program and research supported by the Avocado Nutrition Center are key to driving public trust in how Hass avocados are healthy for people, a core tenet of HAB’s five year objectives. The opportunity for the future of the industry grows as the science-based relationship between avocados and priority health pillars is better understood and promoted.