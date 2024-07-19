San Miguel Global opens lemon processing plant in South Africa

Industrial lemon processing company San Miguel Global has announced the inauguration of a brand new plant in Coega, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Company CEO Pablo H. Plá said the opening is part of the firm’s ongoing strategic redirection process.

Established in collaboration with local partner African Pioneer Group, the new facility will produce lemon essential oil, juice concentrate, and peel for industrial and animal feed use.

The plant in South Africa adds to the company's strategic position with lemon processing facilities in Tucumán (Argentina) and Paysandú (Uruguay). The latter was inaugurated in June and produces natural ingredients such as juice concentrate, essential oil, and dehydrated lemon peel.

Related articles: Storms cause delays at South African ports

“The plant directly employs 120 people and is expected to generate an additional positive impact with more than 250 indirect jobs in the local community. This project strengthens our leadership as the world's leading processor and reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainable development,” Plá said.

Plá added that, with the new installations, San Miguel hopes to reach an annual production of 100,000 tons of lemon milling by 2030. This product is slated to reach over 200 clients in 50 countries, spanning diverse industries worldwide.

“In addition, we reaffirmed our commitment to excellence at our Famaillá, Tucumán plant, which celebrates 70 years of uninterrupted presence and investment. This legacy of innovation and quality continues to guide our global operations and our mission to meet market demands with the highest quality products,” said emphasized.