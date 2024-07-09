Peru and Chile continue to lead global blueberry market

Global blueberry trade decreased by 15% year-on-year in 2023, as stated in a recent Frutas de Chile (formerly ASOEX) seminar. This decline was due to unfavorable weather conditions across the main producing countries.

The key players—Peru, Chile, Mexico, Morocco, and South Africa—supplied 98% of the total volume, which reached 465,230 tons last year, down from 550,000 tons in 2022.

iQonsulting Market Analyst Karina Rubio stated that climate change hindered volumes in all blueberry-producing countries. Peru, currently the top blueberry supplier in the global market, saw a 22% dip in production last year, Rubio explained.

She added that Peru has increased its productive areas, reaching 48,185 acres last year.

Chile, once the leading blueberry exporter in the world, experienced a slight 2% decrease in production in 2023. The South American country reached a total export volume of 86,264 tons last year.

Rubio explained that this is Chile’s third consecutive drop in exported volumes after reaching a peak during the 2021 season with 117,640 tons.

"The drop is due to the start-up of orchards, in some cases due to varietal renewal or some producers have already opted for a change of crop," she added.

For the 2023 season, Chile began exports at the end of August, during week 35, and "the lower supply from Peru at the beginning of the season allowed them to have a clearer market for the fruit. The peak of shipments from Chile experienced a delay due to the lack of winter cold".

Chilean production comes mainly from the Maule, Ñuble, and Biobío southern regions.

"In Maule there was a 10% increase in exports compared to the previous season, reaching a volume of 33,337 tons. Ñuble had an increase of 9% with 20,634 tons," Rubio pointed out.

As for Mexico, the Aztec country scored a 15% share of global exports with 69,651 tons. Moroccan blueberry exports saw a 2% decrease, reaching 52,000 tons for an 11% market share.

South Africa saw a 12% drop in exports last year on unfavorable weather conditions. The country exported 21,000 tons of blueberries.

Organics

The organic blueberry segment saw an 8% drop in 2023, reaching 56,850 tons. Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Argentina were the main suppliers.

Peru exported 30,634 tons of organic blueberries, noting a 13% decrease year-on-year. Chile saw a slight increase, exporting 14,752 tons.

North America and Europe were the two main destinations for organic blueberries, with a 75% and 25% share, respectively.

Frozen blueberries

iQonsulting Project Manager Camila Miranda provided insight into the frozen blueberry category, a segment that continued to be dominated by Chile.

“Chilean frozen blueberries account for 72% of overall exports. Peru follows with a 21% share. Argentina and Mexico complete the podium with a 5% and 2% share respectively," Miranda said.

However, a big part of the Chilean frozen supply is of conventional blueberry, and only 21% is of organic frozen blueberry.

North America is the main frozen blueberry buyer in the market, accounting for 42% of frozen blueberry shipments. Asia and the Middle East follow with a 24% share each.

Oceania plays an important role, accounting for 21% of shipments. Europe follows with an 8% share of the market and Latin America with 5%.