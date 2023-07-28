Northwest Cherry launches campaign in India under new phytosanitary systems approach

Earlier this month, Northwest Cherry Growers (NWCG) had a “successful” Northwest Cherry (NWC) launch in India, which included promotional campaigns in major Indian cities. This comes after the approval of a phytosanitary systems approach last year which removes the need for these cherries to undergo fumigation before export to the country, which had a detrimental impact on shelf-life.

“We held launch events and conducted marketing campaigns in Delhi and Mumbai. Participants from key business partners and target consumers were very excited about the arrival of NWCs,” Keith Hu, director of international operations, NWCG, tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

Hu attended events in Delhi and Mumbai alongside Ron Verdonk, minister-counselor for Agricultural Affairs at the United States Embassy, and Rhiannon Elms, senior agricultural attaché for the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai.

“The NWCG will take small steps to develop the Indian market. Although I’m seeing great potential, at the same time, I also see challenges on the road to success,” says Hu.

Cherries exported to India are grown in various U.S. states including Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Washington.

Nutritious U.S. Northwest cherries will be available in India between July and August, as a complement to the Indian cherry season.