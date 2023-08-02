International Blueberry Organization announces webinar for the launch of the 2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) announced the release of its 2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report, which will take place via a webinar hosted by Cort Brazelton, editor, and Colin Fain, who leads the team that produced the report.

This live virtual event is set to take place on Aug. 15, at 2:00 pm, GMT.

The new edition will explore current trends, data, and forecasts, in an effort to provide valuable insights into the blueberry sector.

"In the evolving landscape of the blueberry industry, it's vital that we base our strategies and decisions on reliable data and informed analysis," says Brazelton.

During the webinar, he and Fain will present a detailed overview of the report, highlighting key findings, important trends, and significant conclusions.

"This report presents a comprehensive assessment of the current state of the blueberry industry, its challenges, opportunities, and future potential as well as insights on strategies for success," Brazelton adds.

The webinar will also include a question-and-answer session, giving participants the chance to interact directly with the expert panel.

After the session concludes, the report will be made freely available to the public through the IBO's website.

Sign up for the webinar is available here.