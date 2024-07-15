Georgian blueberry industry sees continuous growth

Last week, the Georgian Ministry of Economy announced that the sector is projected to ship 500 tons of blueberries to the EU and UK this season. The shipments are part of the Lead Generation Program, which seeks to connect producers with foreign buyers and expand international market opportunities.

The initiative is implemented by the state agency Enterprise Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development’s Agriculture Program and the Rural Development Agency of Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture.

“This presents a great opportunity to find a strategic partner and establish a favorable contract. I believe with such targeted engagements, we can make a significant impact on the country’s export statistics”, Enterprise Georgia CEO Mikheil Khidurelii said.

Despite being relatively new to international markets, the Georgian blueberry industry has seen sustained growth during the past years. The European nation exported its first blueberry shipments in 2019, with production growing 8.5 times since then and until 2023, according to Galt & Taggart research.

According to official trade data, Georgian blueberry exports reached 1,800 tons in 2022-23, showing a 35% increase year-on-year.

The main export destination is Russia, accounting for over 90% of total shipments; however, Georgian officials are actively exploring alternative markets with shipments to Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland.

These markets look promising, particularly during June-July when Georgia's blueberry exports are most active.

In 2022, the planted area reached approximately 4,942 acres. Considering the current planted area, even without adding other orchards, Georgia’s production is expected to reach 55 million kg. by 2027.