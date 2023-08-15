Dole contributing to Maui fire relief

This week, the Maui fire officially became the deadliest wildfire event in recent U.S. history, with over 96 confirmed deaths.

In an effort to provide support to affected communities in the area, global produce giant Dole Food Company, and its Oahu-based subsidiary Dole Fruit Hawaii are donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross in Hawaii and $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank.

Dole is encouraging other companies with a presence in Hawaii to participate in the relief effort.

