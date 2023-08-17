Aldi buys Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets

Aldi, the German supermarket chain, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a larger divestiture of Southeastern Grocers, Inc., Jacksonville, FL, to various entities. This acquisition adds approximately 400 stores and continues Aldi’s growth, expanding its ability to serve the region with products at the lowest possible prices.

The Southeast-focused acquisition includes supermarkets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

"Like Aldi, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come," says Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI in a release.

Aldi will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners.

"The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end," adds Hart.

Aldi established its presence in the Southeast in the mid-1990s and since has invested $2.5 billion in the region. Most recently, ALDI deepened its roots in the region, opening its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to help support new stores, with plans to open 20 new Aldi locations in the area by the end of the year. Southeastern Grocers established its presence in the region nearly a century ago.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO, Southeastern Grocers says, "Aldi shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value - and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.