Chiquita renews Brooks Running partnership to encourage nutrition

Global produce company Chiquita is renewing its collaboration with sports apparel brand, Brooks Running, for their “Ready, Set, Peel!” campaign.

After a successful first collaboration with the “A Match Made in Heaven” campaign, the companies are re-joining forces “to inspire and motivate runners of all levels across the globe in enhancing their fitness journeys, while showcasing the importance of well-rounded nutrition and performance footwear.”

Chiquita bananas are a natural source of energy for pre- or post-workout snacks, while Brooks Running shoes are designed to help runners run longer, further and faster. “Combining the two ensures not just a great workout, but a happy and healthy good time,” says a release by both brands.

“Bananas are the perfect fuel for an active lifestyle. Needless to say, they are the number one source of sustainable energy and nutrition amongst runners! (...) We’re excited to once again team up with Brooks Running, to keep spreading this message. We believe that alone, one can run faster, but together, one can run further,” shares Chief Marketing Officer for Chiquita Brands Marco Volpi.

The campaign includes a retail point-of-sale activation in produce stores, supermarkets and specialist running retailers. Additionally, Chiquita and Brooks will support the promotion through social media.

“We’re both (Brooks and Chiquita) passionate about health and active living and we both stimulate a conscious lifestyle amongst consumers. Via our multi market campaign in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, U.S. and UAE, we want to inspire runners to make the best choices in running when it comes to nutrition and getting energized,” adds Jim Miles, Brooks Running’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) marketing director.