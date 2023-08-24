Agronometrics Shorts: Raspberry prices witness a 23% dip in week 33

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies raspberry prices in the U.S. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The average daily prices of Raspberries in the U.S. have fallen by 22.73% marking a $5.00 decrease on the prices reported on July 12, from $22.00 to $17.00.

As per the assessment of California Giant Berry Farms, Mexico is observing superior fruit quality, accompanied by instances of overripe and damaged produce attributed to inclement weather conditions. There has also been a marginal reduction in volume owing to warm and humid weather in Mexico’s raspberry fields; it is anticipated that this trend shall be reversed in the upcoming weeks.

Volumes from Watsonville are being used to bridge the lost production in Mexico. The quality from the region remains exceptional, with volumes increasing week over week. Even with the increased production out of Watsonville, market availability could remain limited since the growers’ focus will primarily be on contracts and program business.

During week 32, a total of 1.1 K metric tonnes originated from Mexico, while an additional consignment of 1.07 K metric tonnes was received from Central California.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

